Uttarakhand Government declares ‘Dangal’ tax free

The Uttarakhand Government on Sunday declared Bollywood film ‘Dangal’ tax free in the state. The movie is based on the life of Haryana-based wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his journey in making his daughters Geeta and Babita become world class wrestling champions.

The flick is a sports biopic based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘ Dangal’ released on December 23.