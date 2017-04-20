Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat follows PM Modi, removes red beacon from car

Although there are 5 people exempted, including the PM, yet Narendra Modi said he will not be using it. (ANI)

In compliance with the decision of the Centre, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat removed the red beacon from his car on Thursday. The government on Wednesday took a step towards ending the VIP culture prevalent in India and banned the use of red beacons on vehicles attached to officials’ cars. The decision has been ordered to be implemented from May 1 and it includes the central and state ministers along with other VVIPs. A number of central ministers and chief ministers had removed the beacons as soon as the Cabinet announcement was made on Wednesday. PM Modi, in a tweet he posted late at night said that ‘Every Indian is VIP, red beacons should have gone a long time ago’. Although there are 5 people exempted, including the PM, yet Modi said he will not be using it.

From the public to the officials, everyone has praised the move, even called it historic, and said that this is an attempt to get rid of British or Colonial era hangover. Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the banning of the red beacon is a “great decision,” and added that one should be recognized by his work rather than by the beacon on the car. Goa Chief minister Manohar Parrikar has asked his Cabinet colleagues to do the same. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also acted quickly and removed the beacon on Wednesday itself.

WATCH | Union Minister Giriraj Singh Removes Red Beacon From Car

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took credit for the decision and said the Centre’s decision to bar the use of red beacons atop vehicles was “inspired” by its ministers who do not use the facility, and termed the move as a “half-decision” toward ending VIP culture. After the Centre issued the order with regard of red beacon, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Centre should also withdraw the security cover being provided to Union ministers, as has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

(With inputs from agency)