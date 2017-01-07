Uttarakhand CM sting operation: Nainital High Court to hear Harish Rawat’s case on February 13

The Nainital High Court is to hear Harish Rawat’s sting CD case on February 13. (PTI)

Nainital High Court on Saturday posted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s sting CD case for hearing on February 13, 2017. Earlier in December, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and asked him to appear on December 26 before it. Rawat is under the scanner for a sting operation video in which he could be seen making deals with Congress leaders. Meanwhile, Rawat had dismissed the allegations against him calling the video as a fake. The video was released by the ‘rebel’ Congress leaders. Although he had later admitted that it was he who was on the camera. The sting operation which had been made in March, showed the Congress leaders voting against the state budget causing a huge political crisis in the state.

Following, Rawat’s victory in the floor test during the elections this year, the state cabinet met in May and withdrew the notification recommending a CBI probe into a sting operation involving him. Instead, the state cabinet decided to constitute a Special Investigating Team to probe the case as it was a state subject. The CBI had registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on April 29 to probe the “sting operation” allegedly showing the Chief Minister offering bribe to Congress legislators for supporting him in the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Rawat had filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court to stay the CBI probe but the court had dismissed his request. The CBI had also earlier rejected the state government’s notification to withdraw the probe which had been given during the President’s rule in the state. The CBI had said that the notification had been rejected after considering various legal opinions, which stated that there was no ground for its withdrawal as it was not ‘legally tenable’.

