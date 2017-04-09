Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupts a prayer meeting in a church

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday confirmed that the Hindu Yuva Vahini members did not force the devotees of the church in Maharajganj district for religious conversion adding that the church authorities must have informed them about the foreigners who have come to visit the area. (PTI)

Members of Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupted a preayer meeting in a church in Maharajganj alleging forced religious conversion by foreign nationals. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday confirmed that the Hindu Yuva Vahini members did not force the devotees of the church in Maharajganj district for religious conversion adding that the church authorities must have informed them about the foreigners who have come to visit the area. Superintendent of police (SP) Maharajganj district, P. Kumar told ANI, “There was no religious conversion, only prayers.

Told the church authorities that they should have informed us that foreigners are visiting the area.” Contradiction to this, the priest of the church alleged that the UP Police accompanied by Hindu Yuva Vahini members disrupted their prayers by forcefully paying money to the locals to sing Hindu religious songs. Priest of the Church, Y. Adam told ANI, “The police personnel accompanied by the Hindu Yuva Vaini members disrupted the prayers and were paying money to the local devotees to forcefully sing Hindu religious songs.”

You may also like to watch:

He further said that the officials vigorously climbed the altar, took away the Bible and important documents related to church. The priest asserted that there were around 200 local devotees and nine foreign nationals who were offering prayers in the Church. He claimed that these foreign nationals were brought by his friend who wanted to visit one of the oldest churches in the district.