Uttar Pradesh witnessing development after 15 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Taking a dig at political rivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the state was witnessing development under his government after being subjected to dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement for almost 15 years. (PTI)

Taking a dig at political rivals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the state was witnessing development under his government after being subjected to dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement for almost 15 years. Addressing a gathering at a youth festival held here, Adityanath said, “Contrary to the dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement practised by the previous government in the past one-and-half decades, UP is witnessing development in the past 11 months of BJP rule.” He said youngsters must strive to achieve their goals using their positive energies. “Lord Ram had in his days of youth, utilised his positive energy for humanity,” he added.

The UP chief minister also said his government was working to give a new dimension to the state’s economy. “No one was interested to invest in the state as jungle raj and nepotism were prevailing here. We first established a rule of law here in the state, gave a conducive atmosphere to investors, and then hosted the two-day investors’ summit. More than 35 lakh youngsters will get jobs,” he said. Adityanath also spoke about the ‘one district, one product’ scheme to promote products indigenous to every district, and said it would generate 20 lakh jobs in the next three years.