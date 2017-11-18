Uttar Pradesh will be the compound of development, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a public meeting, Adityanath said it is necessary to constitute the municipal boards in tune with state and central government so that the government’s agendas are fulfilled without any hassle. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state will be the compound of the development and religious highness here on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that maintaining law and order is the most important priority. Addressing a public meeting, Adityanath assured the Ghaziabad residents that the industrial character of the city would be revived. It is necessary to constitute the municipal boards in tune with state and central government so that the government’s agendas are fulfilled without any hassle, he added. He appealed that if BJP will be voted to power in local bodies, he will make sure that Gaziabad becomes a smart city.

“Kailash Mansarovar House was inaugurated in this city, so our priority is to maintain development and religion at top,” Adityanath said. The Chief Minister also said he is planning to replace all the conventional tube lights with LEDs and promised to provide clean water and allocation of land for street vendors so that the city could be made encroachment free. Ghaziabad MP and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh, Baghpat MP and Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh along with Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present in the programme.