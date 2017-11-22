Uttar Pradesh to focus on technology to redress electricity woes, says UP energy minister Srikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh is poised to make maximum use of technology to deal with problems related to power sector, the state’s energy minister Srikant Sharma said. (Image: YouTube)

Uttar Pradesh is poised to make maximum use of technology to deal with problems related to power sector, the state’s energy minister Srikant Sharma said. “Our focus is on technology and we want to address all the problems related to power sector through maximum use of technology,” he told PTI. “Power connections will be given online, if they have to be upgraded, that process will also be online and if there is any complaint regarding power supply, consumers should be informed about the same online after redressing it…our emphasis is on this,” the minister said. Sharma, who is busy campaigning for party nominees in the ongoing local body elections, said all street lights will be replaced by LEDs.

“Arrangements will be made so as to repair faulty street lights in 48 hours whereas offices, hospitals and schools will also be provided power through solar panels,” Sharma pointed out. He said the department has simplified the online payment of power bills and both urban and rural consumer will be able to make online payments even if they do not have online log in and ID. Only the account or connection number stated on the power bills will be sufficient for it, Sharma added.