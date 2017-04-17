Uttar Pradesh: State Congress blames alliance with SP for Assembly election defeat, opposes future alliance in UP

Opposing the possibility of any alliance in the future, Congress district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh have held Samajwadi Party responsible for their poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections

Opposing the possibility of any alliance in the future, Congress district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh have held Samajwadi Party responsible for their poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections. On Sunday, the leaders participated in a review meet in Lucknow. The meeting of party leaders from districts falling under 12 divisions of the state took place in the presence of AICC general secretary in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress state president Raj Babbar.

Sources told The Indian Express that meeting was called for discussing the upcoming local body elections but the district presidents raised the issue of “inaccessibility” of the senior leadership during the elections and also put forward the reasons behind the poor performance of the party in the Assembly polls.

Raghvendra Singh, district president of Lakhimpur Kheri said, “It was the first proper review meeting after the recent elections… 90 per cent of the district presidents felt we had suffered because of the alliance with Samajwadi Party and requested the senior leadership to ensure there are no future alliances in Uttar Pradesh — be it local body or Lok Sabha elections.” He further said that “workers either shifted loyalties or sat at home. A lot of work and activity is required to keep the party in discussion and bring back our workers.”

Amidst the review meet, another district president said:”Most of us felt that despite big promises, workers were sidelined before the elections, in which we also inherited the anti-incumbency of the ruling party. Moreover, the state leadership had completely become inaccessible. We asked the state president how many district presidents has he individually met so far. He accepted his mistake, citing lack of time before the elections.”

“We have been promised that our views would be communicated to the party high command. We have also been promised that district units would be taken into confidence before taking decisions, unlike in the Assembly elections,” The Indian Express reported another party leader as saying.

However, after the meeting, Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that during the meeting everyone had pledged to strengthen the party. Raj Babbar also said that the meeting was required for taking into account the views of all the cadres and without listening to them it wasn’t possible for the party to move ahead.