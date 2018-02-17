Uttar Pradesh shocker! Man denied ambulance, forced to carry relative’s dead body on shoulder in Sambhal

A man was forced to carry the dead body of his relative on his shoulder after being allegedly denied an ambulance. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking and inhuman incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man was forced to carry the dead body of his relative on his shoulder after being allegedly denied an ambulance. The incident reportedly took place at a government hospital in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh where the man was denied an ambulance by a government hospital. This left him with no other option but to carry the body on his shoulders. The image of this man was shared on micro-blogging website by news agency ANI. The DM has ordered an investigation on the matter. However, it is still not clear why the man was denied an ambulance.

A similar incident was reported from Sambhal earlier where relatives of Soorajpal were forced to carry his body on a motorcycle after the government hospital of Sambhal denied an ambulance. The boy had met with an accident while working with his grandfather in the field. He was rushed to the hospital by the relatives and villagers where he was declared brought dead. After this, the hospital authority allegedly asked the relatives of the deceased to immediately take the body away from there.

“Doctors asked us to take the body away. We had to carry the body on our shoulders as they did not provide stretcher and later brought it back home on the bike as they hospital authority didn’t even provide us,” a relative of the deceased had said.

However, the allegations were denied by the hospital authority by saying that the boy didn’t even complete the formalities left without informing. “I was informed that the boy was brought dead to the hospital. The hospital authority was informing the police about the case by the time the relatives of the deceased took away the body with them. If they would have informed us, we would have surely provided them the ambulance,” said Dr Amrita Sinha.