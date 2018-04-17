Uttar Pradesh shamed again: Minor girl raped, murdered in Etah district at wedding ceremony; accused held

In yet another horror story emanating from Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Etah district, according to news agency ANI. A report in The Times of India said that the shocking incident relates to Tuesday morning allegedly by a youth who was hired to set up tents at a wedding ceremony. The victim’s body was found abandoned at an under-construction home near the wedding venue in Sitalpur village.

News agency ANI reported that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime but was nabbed by the police later. SSP Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said that the accused has been identified as Sonu.

Chaurasia said that Sonu has been booked under Sections of the POCSO Act and Section 302 and 376 of the IPC. The incident took place just two-km away from the Kolwali police station.

Eight-year-old girl allegedly killed after being raped in Etah. Case registered, accused arrested. Further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/gG1GiGYzKs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018

According to the TOI report, the infant along with her parents had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of a local journalist’s sister. The girl went missing from the event. Her parents and others started searching her and around 1:30 am the girl was found in an unconscious and semi-naked condition. There were marks of strangulation on her neck, the report said. As soon as the girl’s parents found her, they rushed her to a government hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the village in view of the resentment among the locals. The incident comes in the backdrop of outrage over the rape of a Dalit girl by a BJP MLA and rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.