Uttar Pradesh seeks IIT-Kanpur’s help to lower power purchase cost

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) has sought help from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) to bring down its power purchase cost and assist it in strategising on a long term power purchase policy. The premier institute would conduct a study that will take about four weeks to complete and will chart out the best strategy for power procurement by measuring the state’s power demand with a time horizon of 10 years. An official of UPPCL said that a standing committee on power procurement, formed by the UPPCL, has commissioned the task to IIT-Kanpur to factor in the requirement for the next 10 years and suggest ways through which the corporation can bring down its purchase power costs while meeting its demand.

“The team would study the corporation’s current load and also revisit and reassess our expected power requirements over the next 10 years. It will measure our current power procurement commitments vis-à-vis demand and suggest measures to reduce the cost. “It will take into account all the long and short term PPAs signed by the corporation so far, including solar, and suggest ways in which we can best manage our demand and supply graph,” he said.

At present, UP’s daytime demand is hovering around 11,000-12,000 MW, while the peak demand is around 19,000 MW. “The (demand) gap is a staggering 7,000 MW, which is becoming difficult to manage. While the corporation is already backing down many projects during the day, it is still paying fixed cost charges despite the back down. “The study will suggest how we can flatten the demand curve and optimise our operations,” the official explained. The preliminary report is expected by the end of August.