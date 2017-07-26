Uttar Pradesh RERA chairman to be appointed soon, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Adiityanath earlier launched the website of the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority at an event at his official residence here.(PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that selection of the chairman and other members of Uttar Pradesh RERA would be made soon. He said that selection of the chairman and other members of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) was under process as the search committee was scrutinizing the applications that have been received. This process, Adityanath assured, would be completed at the earliest. He earlier launched the website of the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority at an event at his official residence here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to protecting the interests of home buyers and to expeditiously solve the problems faced by them. This website, he added, would be instrumental in this direction. The Chief Minister said that a trust deficit had developed in the past few years between the builders and consumers due to delays and incompletion of many projects.

The Narendra Modi government had for this reason come up with RERA, which would remove the problems of the real estate sector, he added. Adityanath stressed the need for trust between the builders and home buyers and assured all assistance from the state government. He also said that builders should utilize the funds they get from the buyers for completion of the project so that timely hand-over could be ensured.

The problems faced by the builders would also be looked into and sorted out, he added. Adityanath also advised the consumers to give the builders their funds in time so that projects are completed in time and there is no trust deficit.