Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha election results 2018: Will BJP snatch 9th seat in UP or SP-BSP prevail?

A poster is seen with BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, celebrating their recent win in Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypoll elections, outside SP office in Lucknow on Saturday. PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha election results 2018: Will the BJP manage to snatch a ninth seat or will the new partners but former rivals SP and BSP prevail? A day before Rajya Sabha polls in UP, this is the biggest question on the minds of politicians as well as general public.

BJP is certain about winning eight of the 10 seats. The saffron party will also be supported by four-MLA strong Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) which has nine MLAs. “We are standing with the BJP. We had held a meeting of our MLAs and it was decided that we will strongly support the BJP,” national president of Apna Dal (S) Ashish Patel was quoted as saying by PTI on Thursday.

There are 11 candidates in the fray, including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, for the 10 seats. As per the Election Commission, voting will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 PM tomorrow itself.

BJP and its allies have 324 MLAs in the 403-member Assembly. A candidate needs 37 first preference votes for winning. The BJP can easily win eight of the 10 seats. It will be left with 28 surplus votes. BJP is confident of winning the ninth seat as well.

SP and BSP also certain about winning one seat each. Samajwadi Party has fielded Jaya Bachchan and BSP – Bhimrao Ambedkar. BSP has 19 MLAs It is short of 18 first preference votes. With Naresh Agarwal’s son Nitin, who is still an SP MLA, likely to cross-vote for the BJP, the task will become difficult for the candidate of the Mayawati’s party.

According to PTI, Mayawati has sought a list of SP’s loyal MLAs who will vote for her BSP. Mayawati is also banking on some independent MLAs, who have not yet revealed their cards.

Besides 10 surplus votes of Akhilesh Yadav’s party, Mayawati is banking on seven votes of Congress and one of RLD to secure 37 votes.

Nitin Agarwal can disturb BSP plan by voting for BJP. Naresh Agarwal, who recently quit the SP and joined the BJP, said his son would vote for BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh are: Union Finance Minister Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narasimha Rao and Anil Kumar Agarwal.