Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited launches name-and-shame policy for big bill defaulters

The Uttar Pradesh electricity supply department has launched a “name and shame policy” and has begun disclosing the names of big power bill defaulters in a bid to cajole them to pay their bills at the earliest. Besides, naming them, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is also giving its defaulters various facilities to clear their bills, said a senior UPPCL official.

“The power bill defaulters have been given various options by the government to clear their dues. They can also pay in instalments. Surcharge waiver is also offered to them and consumers using illegal connections have been given chance to legalise it,” he added. “Big defaulters have been cautioned by the government to pay off their bills. Now name and shame policy has been adopted under which names of big defaulters are being made public and are getting published in newspapers. The process has started and continue till Jul 30,” he said.

For both the domestic and commercial consumers, this policy is being utilised. The district magistrates have also been asked to realise money from the defaulters.