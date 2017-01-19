Uttar Pradesh polls: Post-tie-up, Samajwadi Party, Congress look to corner most seats, leave virtually nothing for allies

The decision came after the Congress and SP were in sort of a tussle for seats in various constituencies. (Reuters)

Congress said it was promised 100 seats when it was in talks of the grand alliance with SP, which took place on Wednesday. But on Thursday the Samajwadi Party’s national vice president, Kiranmoy Nanda declared that it will contest 300 plus seats out of total 403, leaving the rest to Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He added that the party will not ally with any other party for this year’s assembly polls. “SamajwadiParty will ally only with Congress. No alliance with RLD, said Nanda. The decision came after the Congress and SP were in sort of a tussle for seats in various constituencies. Rashtriya Lok Dal and Krishna Patel faction of Apna Dal were interested in alliance, but it seems the seat-sharing tussle between Congress and SP didn’t leave room for them. RLD’s Trilok Tyagi said Samajwadi Party leaders talked to us in the past but there were no talks on alliance after that, whereas Nanda told media, “There were no talks with RLD.”

A senior Congress leader had earlier said that they are not getting seats of their choices. They said that they will be given 40 out of 140 seats and they have started identifying their candidates for the first two phases of the upcoming polls.

Many of the seats which are non-negotiable per say are still contentious like one, the Lucknow Cantonment which is promised to SP Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek. A segment in Rae Bareilly and Amethi are districts which are also in contentious which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituencies. Seven of the 10 seats in Rae Bareilly and Amethis have sitting SP MLAs. Unnao, Bangararmau and Bhagwantnagar are also claimed by both the parties. Congress feels that they have better chances of winning in these districts. There may still be a contention within the alliance.

On Wednesday All India Congress Commitee, general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Azad declared the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Congress. It was evident that the alliance was based on the talks of seat-sharing. But challenging the Narendra Modi government is also one of the soul motives. The list of candidates for UP Assembly polls may be declared in a day or two, said sources.