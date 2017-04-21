Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav has electricity bill worth Rs 4 lakh, says report

The team upon arriving at his residence found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by as many as eight times. (PTI)

In wake of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s emphasis on eliminating VIP culture from Uttar Pradesh, an inspection conducted by a team of electricity officials revealed that former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has unpaid electricity bills worth Rs. 4 lakh.

The team upon arriving at his residence found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by as many as eight times. He has been given a time period till the end of the month to pay up.

Also watch:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch’s sprawling residence in the Civil Lines area of his constituency Etawah is one of the biggest in the city with more than a dozen rooms, its own air-conditioning plant, a temperature-controlled swimming pool and several elevators.

Officials had changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW against a payment in lieu of the additional power supply.