Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav has electricity bill worth Rs 4 lakh, says report

In wake of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s emphasis on eliminating VIP culture from Uttar Pradesh, an inspection conducted by a team of electricity officials revealed that former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has unpaid electricity bills worth Rs. 4 lakh.

By: | Etawah | Published: April 21, 2017 8:37 AM
The team upon arriving at his residence found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by as many as eight times. (PTI)

The team upon arriving at his residence found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by as many as eight times. He has been given a time period till the end of the month to pay up.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch’s sprawling residence in the Civil Lines area of his constituency Etawah is one of the biggest in the city with more than a dozen rooms, its own air-conditioning plant, a temperature-controlled swimming pool and several elevators.

Officials had changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW against a payment in lieu of the additional power supply.

  1. R
    Rathore Ramkishore
    Apr 21, 2017 at 9:37 am
    If Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real Samajbadi person he must take the person responsible to manage his house hold affairs in to task and ask him to pay the electricity bill in time. It speaks very low on the part of Ex-defense Minister of the country to hear such defaulting things.
