Uttar Pradesh minister’s car kills one; liquor bottles recovered from vehicle

A man was killed when Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Om Prakash Singh’s car hit a handcart. (ANI image)

A man was killed when Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Om Prakash Singh’s car hit a handcart. The incident took place in Hardoi on Monday night. The driver was arrested subsequently. Liquor bottles were also recovered from the car, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Malhotra said, adding the investigations are ongoing and the car has also been taken into custody, according to a report.

Earlier, Singh, a Samajwadi Party MLA from Zamania constituency in Ghazipur hit out at BJP leaders, terming them “najayaz aulad (illegitimate children)” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also called Modi a “big liar”, who is making “false claims for development while not delivering anything in reality”. “We are doing our best efforts. Our funding has been stopped. I had met MoS for Tourism Mahesh Sharma and senior officials with a request to release funds. We are doing development work but these ‘najayaz aulad’ of Modi also have the responsibility for development,” Singh told The Indian Express at his office in Vidhan Sabha.

You may also like to watch

In 2013, a complaint was filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Singh for his alleged sexist remarks against former chief minister Mayawati. At a rally in Ghazipur, Om Prakash Singh had said: “Aap log toh bahut bahadur ho. Jab aap log Mayawati jaisi soorat ki aurat ko panch saal tak jhel sakte ho, toh thoda samay toh hum logon ko bhi de sakte ho (You people are very brave. When you can tolerate a woman with Mayawati’s face for five years, surely you can give us some time too),” according to IANS report.

He had called the BSP leader “corrupt, badly-behaved and a marauder like (medieval invaders) Mohammed Ghori, Chenghis Khan, Ahmed Shah Abdali and Nadir Shah.”