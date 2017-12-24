  3. Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari alleges UPA government put pressure on CBI in 2G case

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for water supply and water resources Upendra Tiwari today alleged that efforts were made to save the accused persons in the 2G scam during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for water supply and water resources Upendra Tiwari today alleged that efforts were made to save the accused persons in the 2G scam during the Congress-led UPA regime. “It was during the regime of the Congress-led UPA government that the 2G spectrum scam took place. The then government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made efforts to save its own minister and other accused,” Tiwari told reporters here today. He alleged that the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in order to save the accused, had put pressure on the CBI. “In this case, the acquittal of the accused was quite natural,” Tiwari said attacking the UPA leadership.

Mounting an attack on the former SP government in the state, he said the, “SP government had shown discrimination towards Hindus in different government schemes. SP, which indulges in Muslim appeasement, is now claiming to be pro- Hindu. This is completely misleading.” On the issue of UPCOC Bill, 2017 being referred to a select committee of UP Legislative Council, Tiwari blamed SP, BSP and Congress. “The Opposition parties in UP are not interested in improving the law and order,” he said.

