Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza’s shoulder dislocated as car skids off road

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza suffered dislocation of his shoulder when his vehicle skidded off a road in Sitapur after an animal suddenly jumped on the it late this evening.

Three other persons were also in the vehicle.

According to the minister, the incident took place while he was returning from an election meeting in Dhaurahra.

“All of a sudden an animal jumped on the vehicle. Following this the vehicle skidded off the road and come to a halt at a side. We were safe. It was a very narrow escape for all of us,” Raza told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj said, “I was not supposed to address the rally. Minister Anupama Jaiswal was to attend it. But, due to some last moment changes, I had to go there.”

Jaiswal is Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition.