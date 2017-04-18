Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raja attacks AIMPLB, says a law against Triple Talaq must come

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza on Tuesday termed ‘Triple Talaq’ as ‘persecution of women’ even as he called for a ban on All India Muslim Personal Law Board. (ANI image)

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza on Tuesday attacked All India Muslim Personal Law Board. “Such organisations(Personal Law Boards)which don’t work for public holistically should be banned as they are against constitution,” the Minister told ANI. Raza was speaking on ‘Triple Talaq’. “I consider it as persecution of women, Islam doesn’t allow such things,” the cricketer-turned-politician said. He also claimed that law boards are “not part of Shariat.” “It should not be called muslim personal law board, it’s maulvi personal law board,” Razan alleged.

It has been learned that the Yogi Adityanath government was planning to organise mass weddings for poor Muslim girls in the state. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his consent to mass weddings of poor girls belonging to minority communities and we have included it in the 100 days’ programme of the state government,” Raza had said, according to a report.

Watch this video

Muslims account for nearly 20 per cent of the state’s population and a lion’s share of the scheme will go to girls from that community. A proposal for the same is being prepared, the MoS said, adding that besides extending monetary assistance of Rs 20,000 to each girl, the government will bear other expenses for the mass wedding. He said the idea of mass weddings for girls from minority communities, which would also include Sikhs and Christians, has come from the chief minister himself.

Earlier, Raza had made a fervent appeal to the “rich Muslims” by asking them give up Haj subsidy so that the poor and the needy could go on the pilgrimage

Raza also mentioned that unlike the rich, who have gone on Haj more than once, the poor find it rather difficult to perform the pilgrimage even once in their lifetime

“The poor must get subsidy for Haj pilgrimage, and not the affluent ones. I appeal to the rich Muslims to give up their Haj subsidy so that the poor and deserving may get an opportunity to perform the religious activity,” Raza told PTI

The Centre provides subsidy to Muslim pilgrims going on Haj by reducing airfares of the official carrier Air India

Every state has its share of Haj Quota in flight seats

“UP’s Haj quota has been increased by 8,000 and today it is 29,000-odd seats,” he said, adding the UP government would ensure that the deserving persons who don’t have the means to go, get help to perform the Haj

“If a person is a multi-millionaire he should not seek subsidy, He should rather give up the subsidy, so that another genuine pilgrim could go. In this way, he would get double blessings. We are reviewing the rules and will soon take a decision soon,” Raza said

A former Ranji-level cricketer and BJP spokesperson, Raza said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many people had given up their LPG subsidy for the poor

“I would make an appeal to the rich Muslims to do the same in case of Haj subsidy,” he said

“We will bring transparency and honesty to the system under our government. It should not be like I have become a minister and I let only my family and relatives avail the subsidy and go on Haj,” the minister had said

He said that by this, they would ensure ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (together with all, development for all)

Raza recently made headlines after he lost his cool at his office here after he spotted Azam Khan’s pictures still on the walls and asked officials to realise a new government was now in place

Endorsing Raza’s point of view, state BJP leader Mazhar Abbas, said, “The rich must consider to give up subsidy. In this way, they would earn real blessings,” he said.

(With agency inputs)