Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: Adityanath, Keshav Maurya vote amid low turnout; check all highlights

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: Considered to be litmus test for BJP and SP-BSP combine, the crucial bypoll for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies witnessed a very low turnout on Sunday. Primary reason for the lesser turnaout was said to be little interest among voters as they are now looking forward to Lok Sabha elections 2019. Among the highlights, Yogi Adityanath, who vacated Gorakhpur seat to become state chief minister last year, cast his vote and exuded confidence of winning the elections in his bastion. His deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya also cast his vote in Phulpur.

In Gorakhpur, only 47 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise, while in Phulpur, 38 per cent turnout was recorded.

In two seats, the state recorded an overall polling of 42 per cent in the seats. Speaking to media after casting his vote, Adityanath said that development is the only panacea. The UP CM further termed the elections as a “rehearsal” for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. SP nominated Pravin Nishad in Phulpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel in Gorakhpur. The Congress candidates are Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

As per an election official, some complaints about electronic voting machine malfunctioning were recorded at a few booths, but the EVMs were promptly replaced. The elections remained largely peaceful.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the bypolls were also held in Araria Lok Sabha constituency and Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies of Bihar. The elections are significant as this was the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), cut his ties with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. In Araria, 57 per cent polling was registered, while in Bhabua and Jehanabad, the voter turnout was 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent respectively. The elections in Araria was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin.