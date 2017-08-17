Uttar Pradesh local body polls in November: State government tells Allahabad High Court

Earlier, the government had planned to hold the local body elections in June but the same had to be deferred in view of pending work with regard to preparation of voters’ list and the process of delimitation. (PTI)

Local body elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh in November this year, the Allahabad High Court was today informed by the state government. The government submitted before a division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta that the notification for the polls was likely to be issued on October 25. The submissions were made in an affidavit filed in response to a petition of Ram Lakhan Yadav, who had challenged the state government’s order dated July 15, 2017 whereby administrators were appointed in all local bodies in view of the completion of their five-year terms.

Earlier, the government had planned to hold the local body elections in June but the same had to be deferred in view of pending work with regard to preparation of voters’ list and the process of delimitation. The petitioner had contended that according to Article 83 (2) of the Constitution, a government could function for six months after the lapse of its tenure and hence mayors and chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Panchayats be allowed to function in their previous capacity until a new local body is elected.

The court refused to interfere with the state government’s appointment of administrators in local bodies, but directed the state election commission to ensure that polls are held in November and all necessary preparations are complete by October.