Uttar Pradesh: Liquor shops should be situated near houses of district magistrates, SPs, CMOs, says Azam Khan

Azam Khan, in his signature sarcastic manner, said that alcohol selling shops should be situated near establishments of administrative officials. (ANI)

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has once again churned a controversy with his latest comment. The senior SP leader, who is a nine-time MLA from Rampur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said almost 80 percent of liquor shops in the region are owned by politicians. Khan, one of the most controversial ministers in the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh, has been famous for his cutting remarks on various issues. This time, the political leader has chosen liquor shops. In the midst of the buzz that whether new UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will ban liquor in the state like the neighbouring state Bihar, Khan, in his signature sarcastic manner, said that alcohol selling shops should be situated near establishments of administrative officials. According to Etv reports, the MLA said these shops should be present near houses of district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs), chief medical officers (CMOs) and other police officials for their “safety”.

Although SP was wiped off from the state after recently-concluded assembly elections, Azam Khan is still grabbing attention for his comments. However, Khan has been blowing hot and cold. He supported the ban on illegal slaughterhouses, but then made a controversial remark on Yogi Adityanath’s statement comparing Surya Namaskar with Namaz.

Soon after taking oath as CM, Adityanath ordered a crackdown against illegal slaughterhouses across the state and shut down 26 of them so far. While this enraged a large section of meat sellers from UP who went on strike against the move, Khan had demanded a ban on cow slaughter all across India and asked Muslims to stop eating beef. He said this legal, illegal thing should stop and all slaughterhouses should be shut.

Meanwhile, when he was asked about Adityanath’s statement in which he had said that ‘surya namaskar’ was similar to ‘namaz’ prayers offered by the Muslims, Khan said that he would have been put behind the bars by now for speaking about the same thing that the chief minister did.