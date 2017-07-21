Uttar Pradesh GST Council meeting: BJP, Opposition come face to face

Issues related to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) today brought the ruling BJP and opposition parties face to face in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.(Reuters)

Issues related to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) today brought the ruling BJP and opposition parties face to face in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, SP MLCs alleged that despite implementation of GST, a large number of industries and industrialists faced difficulties. They demanded that an immediate discussion on these issues. Leader of the the House Dinesh Sharma tried to speak on the nuances of GST. However, the SP MLCs were not satisfied with the answer and staged a walk-out. “It seems that the members of the opposition have not been able to understand the GST fully. Hence, they want a discussion on it. But this attitude of the opposition members of leaving the House after putting their point of view does not augur well in a democracy,” Sharma said. He said that if the opposition wants, then the government can organise GST workshops for them. Later, the SP members raised the issue of non- availability of second installment for the construction of houses under the Lohia Awas scheme.

Anurag Bhadauria (SP) said that despite provisions made by the Akhilesh Yadav government in the Budget for Lohia Awas, the current BJP government has stopped the second installment. Intervening in the discussion, state minister for Rural Development Mahendra Singh said, “The opposition MLCs must furnish some proof that funds were stopped. As many as 28,853 housing units were to be built by 2015. Why were they not built? Apart from this, none of the housing units had solar lights. This will be probed, and not a single corrupt person will be allowed to go scot free,” he said. This resulted in heated exchange between the minister and opposition members. After this, SP and BSP members stormed into the Well.

However, after the directions from the Chair, they resumed their seats.

Leader of the Opposition Ahmed Hasan said, “The government by levelling false allegations and is running propaganda in the name of carrying out probes. They are also using unparliamentary language.” Leader of BSP in House Sunil Chittor alleged that the government was in a threatening mode.

Responding, Singh said that he had not used any unparliamentary language and assured the members that all the Lohia housing units will be completed.