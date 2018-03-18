Uttar Pradesh govt to increase milk processing capacity of Parag dairy

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to increase the processing capacity of state’s milk brand ‘Parag’ to at least eight lakh litres of milk per day, a state minister has said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to increase the processing capacity of state’s milk brand ‘Parag’ to at least eight lakh litres of milk per day, a state minister has said. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairy, Wakf, Minorities Welfare and Culture Laxmi Narain Chaudhary also said that to ensure round-the-year availability of fodder at a cheaper rate, a scheme to set up “Bhusa” Bank (fodder bank) is under consideration. Counting the achievements of his ministry, Chaudhary said that the existing capacity of Parag has been increased to six lakh litres per day from 1.75 lakh litres per day when the Yogi Adityanath-led government came to power in the state. “Either new dairies are being started or existing dairy plants are renovated to achieve the goal”, Chaudhary said, touting the achievements of his ministry over the last one year.

The Adityanath government completes one year in the office tomorrow. He said that new dairies are being made functional to increase the milk processing capacity. “While the trial run of one lakh litres per day milk capacity of Kannauj dairy, slated to start in full swing in April is on, new dairies at Noida, Meerut, Kanpur, would become functional by forthcoming June,” he said. Chaudhary, who also holds portfolios of Wakf, Minorities Welfare and Culture, said subjects like science and Maths have also been introduced in Madarassa syllabus. He also said efforts are on to utilise funds to attract international tourists to UP. This, he said, would help open employment avenues for students in the state.