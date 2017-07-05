Uttar Pradesh government transferred 40 IPS officers including DG, ADG ranks

As many as nine IPS officers were transferred in Delhi. (Representational Image: Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday transferred over 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including seven in the post of Director General (DG) and six in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG). The well-known officers among those transferred were Chairman of Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Dr Surya Kumar, he becomes DG (Home guard), Lucknow while DG (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Virendra Kumar, Lucknow will take charge from Surya Kumar.

Among others, Mahendra Modi, who was DG (Training) will become DG (Technical Services). Among the ADGs rank, ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra, becomes ADG (Personnel) replaced P C Meena, who will join as ADG (Police Housing Corporation). An official release said that ADG (Traffic) Lucknow, Prashant Kumar has been transferred to Meerut as a Zonal ADG, replacing Anand Kumar who becomes the new ADG (Law and Order) in Lucknow. Yesterday, as many as nine IPS officers were transferred in Delhi. Out of the nine, Mukesh Kumar Meena has been appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police (CP) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Ajay Chaudhary will be taking over as the Joint CP, NDR.