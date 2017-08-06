Uttar Pradesh Government rejects reports of CM Yogi Adityanath resigning from Lok Sabha

Reports earlier had indicated that Adityanath had submitted his resignation from the Lok Sabha. (Indian Express)

The Uttar Pradesh government late on Saturday denied that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had quit his Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat earlier in the day. Reports earlier had indicated that Adityanath, who is a five-term MP from Gorakhpur, had submitted his resignation from the Lok Sabha, subsequent to voting in the vice-presidential election.

Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Kumar Awasthi told IANS that such news were factually incorrect and the Chief Minister had not resigned from the Lok Sabha.

Adityanath assumed charge of Chief Minister in March and needs to elected to either houses of the UP assembly within six months.