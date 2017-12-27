Uttar Pradesh government probing security lapse during PM Modi’s Christmas visit to Noida

Following a major security breach in the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade during his Christmas Day visit to Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the matter. (Image: IE)

Following a major security breach in the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade during his Christmas Day visit to Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the matter. The investigation into what led to the lapse and who were the officials and police personnel responsible has been assigned to Noida’s Superintendent of Police. Senior officials of the Home Department told IANS that when the Prime Minister’s motorcade was returning from the inauguration ceremony of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line section at Amity University on Monday, the fleet took a route other than the sanitized one.

As a result, the vehicles of Modi and many other VIPs were caught in a traffic snarl at the Mahamaya flyover. Also, a motorcycle and a bus came very close to the VVIP fleet. After being caught in the jam for around three minutes, the convoy proceeded after traffic and police officials rushed to the spot to clear the bottleneck. An official said the Prime Minister’s fleet was to take the HCL cut to go on to the expressway, but took a turn 200 metres before the designated one.

There were no markings on this route which did not have adequate security for the Prime Minister. Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the Prime Minister’s cavalcade and other VIP fleets. A complete rehearsal was also done on Sunday, a day before the actual event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present during the security breach, has reportedly given a dressing down to the officials and sought an explanation.

A detailed report is likely to be submitted to the government in the next two days. Some action might follow against the police officials found responsible, an official said.