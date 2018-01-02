Uttar Pradesh government plans for dedicated civic bodies in Noida and Greater Noida

Noida and Greater Noida could get civic bodies soon (Source: IE)

Realising the urgency of waste treatment, the UP government is set to begin the process of setting up civic bodies for Noida and Greater Noida. “A committee formed to look into the matter has been getting feedback from stakeholders. A decision will be taken soon on whether there will be a separate civic body in Noida and Greater Noida,” said B N Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as per a report by The Indian Express. Earlier this month, the committee met members of Resident Welfare Associations and industry associations from the district for feedback. “With the increase in industries in Noida and Greater Noida… the district is expected to attract a large number of residents. Instead of treating it as an industrial town, there is a need to look at this urban space as a city located right next to the capital. It has several residential pockets and more such areas are expected to come up. As the numbers of residents increases, the city will need a dedicated civic body along the lines of the MCDs in Delhi,” N P Singh from the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Associations told The Indian Express. Notably, the UP Industrial Act 1976 governs Noida as an industrial hub at present.

Meanwhile, schools from nursery to class 8 in Noida have been closed until January 4 in view of the cold weather. “Schools will remain closed till January 4 and open on January 5. Classes from nursery to class 8 will remain closed. The order is applicable to all govt and private schools affiliated to CBSE, UP board, ICSE or any other board,” the DM said. If the schools are found open during this period action will be taken against the management, added the directive.