Uttar Pradesh Elections: Not happy with ticket distribution, Swami Prasad Maurya may leave BJP

Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he is unhappy with Bharatiya Janata Party over distribution of tickets and will decide on party affiliation after candidates list is announced, sources said. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls among the five assembly polls due this year has seen 15 MLAs of BSP, five of Congress, three of the ruling Samajwadi Party and two of Rashtriya Lok Dal switching over to BJP, Indian Express reported. Maurya, a prominent OBC face of BSP also changed his party a six months ago to BJP. But here too he seems unhappy. UP elections have always been on the top priority for all priorities. The demography and population of the state constitutes the highest vote bank in the country. It is said that if one wins UP elections then they have the highest chance to win national elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that BJP members should not try to include names of their relatives in the list of candidates. BJP this time included over 140 outsiders in their Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections candidate list. Maurya’s list featured in that list along with the other outsiders.

Sources have said Maurya has demanded tickets not only for himself, but also for his his son and daughter and his supporters, which the party has yet not fulfilled. He may be declare his decision or refute the rumours if it is so, by tomorrow. BJP Central Election Committee meet is to take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. to finalise remaining list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand polls, reported ANI.

ND Tiwari, 91, on Wednesday took a firmer decision and joined BJP and left Congress. The Congress veteran joined BJP at party chief Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi. Tiwari has been the chief minister of two states, a union minister and a governor from which he resigned when he got involved in a sex scandal.