Uttar Pradesh elections: Congress demands EC stop Subramanian Swamy’s campaign over Ram temple row

Subramanian Swamy supported UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the contentious Ram temple issue breaking the Model Code of Conduct. (PTI)

Congress complained to Election Commission on Thursday about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy for supporting Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the contentious Ram temple issue and breaking the Model Code of Conduct. Congress demanded that EC should not allow them to campaign.

Congress contested that Maurya’s speech in his rally in UP was to seek votes in the name of religion. Maurya said that a “grand Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya once BJP gets a majority in Uttar Pradesh.” All India Congress Committee Secretary of Legal and Human Rights Cell, K C Mittal said Swamy supported the statement of Maurya. They told EC that Maurya was raking up the contentious issue despite a court order not to seek votes in the name of religion. The party had sought exemplary punishment and derecognition of BJP.

“The Commission may be pleased to take stern action against BJP and their leaders and be restrained from addressing any rally, public or corner meetings or hold conferences during the operation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), apart from the prayers made in the letter dated January 27,” he wrote to EC. Mittal alleged this election season it has become the practice of BJP and their leaders to make such statements. “In one case, the Commission has already censored BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj, but the move seems to be having no deterrent on them,” he said.

Sakshi Maharaj has already been censored by commission for promoting enmity on religious grounds in Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly said in his speech, “This population rise is not because of Hindus. The population has risen because of those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children. It is not acceptable.”

(With inputs from PTI)