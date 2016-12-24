Uttar Pradesh: Devotees now turn the digital way for making donations during Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Country seems to have accepted PM’s vision and have adopted the use of digital money on a large scale. (Source: ANI)

In the wake of the ongoing demonetisation and note ban crisis in the country, devotees have taken the digital way for making donations during the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. People are making ‘digital donations’ using electronic wallets post their worship.

A video share by ANI shows how people are scanning the QSR code to make donations online. Post the demonetisation drive announced by the government on November 8, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have urged the nation to embrace digital payments methods to end corruption and black money laundering from the country. Modi in his past speeches have stressed on the use of online payments and calls it to be transparent and effective.

Varanasi has always been a city that has promoted digitisation. In February 2015, two ghats in Varanasi – Dashashwamedh Ghat & Shitala Ghat had received free Wi-Fi service via BSNL. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and IT, inaugurated the Wi-Fi hotspot zones.

#WATCH: Devotees now turn the digital way for making donations during Ganga Aarti in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/lMqYvrEb9E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2016

Country seems to have accepted PM’s vision and have adopted the use of digital money on a large scale. Use of various mobile wallets have splurged multi-fold within a month. Even small stores and shops are promoting e-payments across the nation.

However, the opposition takes this entire digital move the other way around. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the past had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes ‘foolish’ and asked if the focus now on cashless transactions means ‘paying to Modi’.