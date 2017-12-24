Uttar Pradesh cops on max alert after Hindu Jagran Manch’s Christmas threat

The Uttar Pradesh Police was today put on maximum alert in view of the RSS-affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch’s threat to all Aligarh schools against celebrating Christmas. (Image: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police was today put on maximum alert in view of the RSS-affiliate Hindu Jagran Manch’s threat to all Aligarh schools against celebrating Christmas. “All district police chiefs have been asked to tighten vigil and ensure that Christmas festivities pass off smoothly without any untoward incident,” ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said on the Christmas eve. “They have been directed to take strict legal action against those indulging in intimidation of any sort,” he said.

The directive comes after Hindu Jagran Manch issued a circular last week, threatening all Aligarh schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be “at their own risk”. Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey said the district authority would stop any effort to impose any restriction on the celebrations. “All school managements have been assured that full security would be provided to them on Christmas and none would be allowed to take law into their own hands,” Pandey said.