Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s office clears eight names for OSDs

The CMO has sent these names to the secretariat administration department for their appointment as as OSDs to the CM. (Express photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office has cleared eight names for Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a report by Indian Express has said. Out of these eight, six have either worked with him at Gorakhnath temple or at his official residence in Delhi for several years. The other two are BJP workers. The CMO has sent these names to the secretariat administration department for their appointment as as OSDs to the CM, with salaries equal to Class-1 officers.

According to the report, the first name that has been proposed is that of Raj Bhushan Singh Rawat, who is Adityanath’s personal assistant at present. Singh used used to work with Yogi Adityanath in the natiinal capital but shifted to Lucknow soon after the later was sworn in as Chief Minister. Among others who are also in the list include, Dharmendar Chaudhary and Krishnaraj Pandey, who took care of Adityanath’s work while he was the Lok Sabha member.

Pandey’s biodata shows his address as 19, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, New Delhi — which is the official address of Yogi Adityanath as Member of Parliament. Another name that has been proposed is that of Umesh Singh, who is believed to be close to Yogi Adityanath and has been staying with him since he became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Dwarika Prasad is another name on ths list, whose address is listed as Gorakhnath in Gorakhpur. As per the report, he is in charge of Gorakhnath temple and looks after the the administration there. He has been supervising the janata darbar in the temple after Yogi Adityanath became Uttar Pradesh chief minister.