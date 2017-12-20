Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath trashes superstition, to visit Noida on Christmas

His immediate predecessor Akhilesh Yadav never visited Noida in his five year tenure. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to ignore superstition and visit Noida on December 25 to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inauguration of the Noida-Kalkaji Metro line.

Officials confirmed to IANS that the Chief Minister has given his go ahead for the programme and has shunned advice for not doing so, as many of his predecessors had apparently lost their chair after visiting Noida.

His immediate predecessor Akhilesh Yadav never visited Noida in his five year tenure and inaugurated projects and roads by remote control from his official Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

Barring Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati who visited Noida four times and incidentally lost power too, no Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has visited Noida in 29 years.

Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh visited Noida in 1988 and was ousted of power soon after. A similar fate awaited his successor Narayan Dutt Tiwari of the Congress in 1989, Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1995, Kalyan Singh in 1999 and Mayawati in 2012.

Senior police officials of Noida confirmed that the final programme of Adityanath has been received by the district authorities. A spokesman of the ruling BJP, Chandramohan said while the Chief Minister was a deeply religious man he did not subscribe to superstitions, and he was only inspired by development and welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.