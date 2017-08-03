Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tells officials laxity will not be tolerated

He also asked for completion of development works within stipulated time frame so that people could get their full benefit. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government will not tolerate any callousness on the part of officials and will take stern action against those found guilty. He directed officials to work towards improving the law and order situation in the state. “The government’s policy on corruption is of zero tolerance…,” Adityanath said while reviewing the law and order and development works in all the districts of the state through video conferencing. He also asked for completion of development works within stipulated time frame so that people could get their full benefit. The Chief Minister said the government has already made known its resolve on law and order and development works and it will not tolerate any laxity on the part of the officials and the employees.