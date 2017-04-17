Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath targets politicians silent on ‘triple talaq’

He made these remarks at an event to mark the 91st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today the politicians maintaining silence on the issue of ‘triple talaq’ were equally responsible as those practising it as he linked the Muslim practice of divorce to the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata. “These days there is a new debate in the country. Some people are maintaining a silence on this issue. This reminds me of the scene in the Mahabharata in which Draupadi is being disrobed in an assembly and she asks a question to the gathering as to who is responsible for this?” he said.

“…no one was able to utter even a single word. At that time Vidur said people who have committed the crime, those who are the accomplices and those who maintained silence on this issue are equally responsible,” Adityanath said, referring to the practice of ‘triple talaq’. He made these remarks at an event to mark the 91st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. Adityanath also called for an end to the Muslim practice of ‘triple talaq’ and advocated implementation of a common civil code in the country.

Also Watch:

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch against the divisive issue of ‘triple talaq’, insisting that the exploitation of Muslim women should end and justice be done to them. Modi had, however, deprecated any attempt at creating a “conflict” within the Muslim community on the issue and suggested tackling it through social awareness.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asserted Muslims have a “constitutional” right to follow their personal law of which ‘triple talaq’ was a part. AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani had yesterday said that the board had decided to issue a code of conduct and warned that those who give ‘talaq’ (divorce) without following the ‘Sharia’ (Islamic law) will face social boycott.