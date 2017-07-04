Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says no to new cars for his fleet; scraps proposal to buy 2 Mercedes SUVs worth Rs 3.5 crore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today turned down a proposal to purchase two high-end cars for his fleet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today turned down a proposal to purchase two high-end cars for his fleet. A senior official was reported by ANI as saying that chief minister has turned down the Estate Department’s proposal to purchase two Mercedes SUVs worth Rs 3.5 crore. The Samajwadi Party government had purchased two Mercedes cars worth Rs 1.5 crore for the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s use. The official further said that CM Adityanath is okay with the existing fleet of cars purchased five years ago by the previous SP government and therefore does not need new vehicles. “He has said there is no need for the new vehicles as he is okay with the existing fleet of cars purchased by the previous Samajwadi Party government five years ago,” he said. Meanwhile, Avneesh Awasthi, the Principal Secretary to CM, also confirmed that the chief minister had said he would be using the old cars and that there was no need to buy new vehicles.

As per the reports by New Indian Express, a fleet of luxury cars and chartered planes moved accross the state during Mayawati’s time when BSP chief was the chief minister of UP. She drove around in Land Cruisers and her successor Akhilesh Yadav upgraded to the aforesaid Mercedes worth Rs 1.5 crore. Not only this, Akhilesh bought two Mercedes, one for himself and one for his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mulayam still drives the same car.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



With his decision of declining the need for more cars, Yogi Adityanath is certainly putting his name in history. Not only that, CM Yogi has been denying all the unnecessary luxuries from the starting. When he moved into 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow, he had all ACs removed except the ones in his living room and office, where they hum for the benefit of his visitors.