Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders review of Yash Bharti Awards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a review of the prestigious Yash Bharti Awards that were started by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. In a late Thursday night review of the work of the Culture Department, Adityanath asked officials to look into the list of awardees and fish out the names of non-deserving candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav had continued with the awards, which carried a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh and a lifelong monthly pension of Rs 50,000. They were given to as many as 80 persons from different walks of life. The awards came under scrutiny after charges of favouritism and nepotism were levelled against the patrons.

Adityanath has asked officials to find out on what merit the awards were given and take necessary action once the review found people guilty of the above mentioned charges. He also told officials of the Culture Department that in future whatever awards were given, there should be place for whims.