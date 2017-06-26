Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath greets people on Eid ul-Fitr

Greeting for the first time on Eid ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister said the festival was a special occasion where the message of joy and peace is spread to the world. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Greeting for the first time on Eid ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister said the festival was a special occasion where the message of joy and peace is spread to the world. “This festival of happiness enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood as well as strengthening social unity. It gives everyone a message of peace and harmony in society,” Adityanath said. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, is being celebrated today in most parts of India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid and hailed the diversity of the nation. “The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all,” Prime Minister Modi said in his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Ramzan is a month of holy donations, to spread happiness. Come, let us all together take inspiration from such pious festivals to keep spreading the treasure of happiness and keep taking the nation forward,” he added.

President Pranab Mukherjee also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all while hoping that the festival may strengthen an unflinching faith in unity and common destiny. “Greetings to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr,” the President tweeted. “May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity,” he added.

Calling for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a special message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his video message, Singh said, “I heartily wish Eid Mubarak to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, elders, youth and dear children.” The Home Minister hopes the festival would bring a new dawn in Kashmir. “I have full faith that this festival of humanity will help to bring peace, tranquillity and friendship in Kashmir Valley,” he added.