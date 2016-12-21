Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav’s election vault: Launches 5500 projects in just 6 hours

On Tuesday, he began the day by inaugurating a new building at state capital’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (PTI)

With Assembly polls expected to be held early next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stone of more than over 5,500 projects in about six hours, at 13 different places in Lucknow, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. On Tuesday, he began the day by inaugurating a new building at state capital’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. From there he also inaugurated a primary health centre in Anjrauli area of Faizabad district. At Mandi Parishad, he also inaugurated 3,180 projects worth Rs 1,932 crore, and also laid the foundation stone of 2,022 projects. The report said.

Among these, were the works for villages under the Janeshwar Mishra Gram Yojna, newly-constructed kisan bazaars at Lucknow, Saifai, Jhansi, Kannauj among others, special mandis for Lalitpur, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Mahoba and Jalaun, nearly 183 link roads, and a 199 KW solar power plant at Naveen Mandi in Ghaziabad.

Later in the day, at the under-construction CG City, the chief minister dedicated the Cancer Institute, IT City and Amul plant for the public, laid the foundation stone of a new headquarters building for Sambhal district, a new building for Allahabad State University and state medical colleges in Bijnore and Chandauli.

He also laid the foundation stone of Shaan-e-Awadh, a project worth Rs 500 crore, to be developed as a commercial centre with different facilities near Gomtinagar Extension. For the health sector, the chief minister inaugurated nearly 80 different projects worth Rs 390 crore, including a OPD building of Balrampur Hospital, four maternity wings of 100 beds each, 11 community health centres and 23 maternity wings of 30 beds each across the state.