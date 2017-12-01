Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results: Early trends suggest big Yogi Adityanath victory; BJP leading in 13 out of 16 mayor seats

Big Yogi victory in UP! (Photo from FB)

Most of the political experts were seeing this Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 as a big test for Yogi Adityanath government. Now, as the counting is underway, early trends are clearly suggesting a big Yogi Adityanath victory as BJP is leading in 13 out of 16 mayor seats in municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has campaigned massively for his party BJP to ensure victory in this crucial electoral contest of Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporations Elections 2017. Political pundits had tagged this poll battle as the first electoral examination for the ruling BJP, which stormed to power in the assembly elections earlier this year with a massive mandate. These polls are being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory. Earlier, BJP has expressed confidence about winning UP Civic Polls 2017 saying that the party aims to win all 16 municipal corporations this time. “It will be a hat-trick for us after the massive wins in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2017 assembly polls,” BJP had said.

Also, it was reported, the civic polls would indicate whether the 45-year-old priest-turned-politician has been able to maintain BJP’s popularity wave which saw the saffron party storm to power in the state earlier this year. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers had said. In 2012, the BJP had swept the mayoral polls, winning 10 of the 12 mayor posts. Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma is now a deputy chief minister of UP.

Uttar Pradesh had witnessed three-phase civic polls on November 22, 26 and 29. 24 districts went to polls on November 22, while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29. Counting of votes polled for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats is taking place today. More than 3.32 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations.

(This story is being updated regularly as and when trends and results are being declared by ECI)