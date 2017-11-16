Uttar Pradesh civic polls: Minister objects to SBSP fielding candidates

The urban local bodies’ polls will take place in three phases beginning from November 22. Results will be announced on December 1.

An Uttar Pradesh minister has raised objection to the SBSP’s decision to field its candidates in the uncoming local body elections instead of supporting its ally BJP. The remarks of Minister of State (Independent charge) for Sainik Welfare and Home Guards Anil Rajbhar came days after the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) declared that it would go alone, alleging lack of positive attitude from its NDA partner. “Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP chief) is fielding his candidates for urban local bodies, instead of encouraging the BJP and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ” he said. “He (Om Prakash) became an MLA and a minister thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah,” the minister claimed yesterday in an election meeting here.

Om Prakash Rajbhar is UP’s Backward class welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister. The urban local bodies’ polls will take place in three phases beginning from November 22. Results will be announced on December 1.

On November 6, the SBSP had alleged that it wanted to field its candidates for the post of mayor of the Allahabad Municipal Corporation along with 25 other posts of chairmen and corporators of various municipalities and municipal councils in the state but the BJP did not accommodate them. The SBSP’s announcement had come close on the heels of another BJP ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), deciding not to contest the UP civic elections as a mark of protest.