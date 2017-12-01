Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results: List of Municipal Corporations, Nagar Nigams, Mayor seats where BJP is leading and trailing

Yogi Adityanath (Photo from FB)

The counting for Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017 Results is underway. Current trends are results are suggesting that BJP may bag more than 13 mayor seats in Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017. The counting is underway. These polls, being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government. The civic polls would indicate whether the 45-year-old priest-turned-politician has been able to maintain BJP’s popularity wave which saw the saffron party storm to power in the state earlier this year. Though, the BJP has traditionally been strong in the urban constituencies, the acid test for Adityanath would be to match the performance of the assembly elections. The outcome will indicate the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, say political observers.

Here are list of Municipal Corporations, Nagar Nigams, Mayor seats where BJP is leading and trailing:-

BJP is LEADING

Moradabad: BJP is LEADING

Bareilly: BJP is LEADING

Kanpur: BJP’s Pramila Pandey is LEADING

Gorakhpur: BJP is LEADING

Lucknow: BJP is LEADING

Mathura: BJP’s Mukesh Arya is LEADING

Meerut: BJP is LEADING

Agra: BJP is LEADING

Allahabad: BJP is LEADING

Varanasi: BJP is LEADING

Saharanpur: BJP is LEADING

Firozabad: BJP is LEADING

Ayodhya: BJP is LEADING

BJP is trailing

Jhansi: BSP is LEADING

Aligarh: BSP is LEADING

Ghaziabad: BSP is LEADING

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed three-phase civic polls on November 22, 26 and 29. It is the first electoral examination for the ruling BJP, which stormed to power in the assembly elections earlier this year with a massive mandate. 24 districts went to polls on November 22, while 25 districts on November 26, and 26 districts on November 29. Counting of votes polled for 198 nagar palika parishads is taking place.

In 2012, the BJP had swept the mayoral polls, winning 10 of the 12 mayor posts. Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma is now a deputy chief minister of UP.