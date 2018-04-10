Uttar Pradesh cabinet nod for integrated sugar complex in Pilibhit, Tiger Conserve Foundation in Dudhwa

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet today gave its nod for developing an integrated sugar complex in Pilibhit and setting up a Tiger Conservation Foundation in Dudhwa.

The state’s cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to develop the sugar mill of Kisan Sahkari sugar mill limited lying closed in Pilibhit since 2011 as an integrated complex, spokesman of the government and senior cabinet minister Siddhartnath Singh said.

“After due deliberations to revive the mill on PPP mode, it was decided to develop it as an integrated complex which will have a cogeneration unit for power, distillery for molasses besides the sugar mill … all the three will function simultaneously,” the minister said.

The 40.308 hectare land of the sugar mill will be given on 30 years lease while the ownership of the land will remain with the sugar mill limited, he said.

The minister said this year, a payment of Rs 18,615.93 crore has been made to farmers while last year it was Rs 18,066.75 crores.

In another important decision, the cabinet gave its assent for setting up Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation, as asked by the central government in 2007 which will also develop the concerned forest area.

For proper monitoring of the foundation a 12 member committee led by the forest minister has been set up and for looking after the day to day works a four member committe led by the regional director of Dudhwa has been constituted, the minister added.