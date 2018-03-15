Uttar Pradesh bypolls result impact LIVE: Yogi Adityanath cancels engagements, Mayawati to address BSP workers

Samajwadi Party workers celebrate Uttar Pradesh bypolls wins on Wednesday. (Twitter/Samajwadiparty)

Uttar Pradesh bypoll results impact LIVE updates: A day after the shock defeat of BJP in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cancelled public engagements and visits. According to ANI, the CM has decided to hold meeting with officials. The SP-BJP pact for Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections surprised BJP in its own backyard. While Phulpur had seen different parties winning the Lok Sabha seat in past, Gorakhpur voters had remained loyal to Yogi Adityanath and his Math for around three decades. Not anymore.

BJP candidate Upendra Shukla lost to Pravin Nishad, Samajwadi Party candidate who was backed and supported by a host of parties including BSP. Today is also the birth anniversary of BSP founder and Dalit leader late Kanshiram. BSP chief Mayawati is expected to address workers on the occasion.

Here, take a look at all political news updates from Uttar Pradesh, a day after Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls results:

11.31 am: ANI reports that Uttar Pradesh chief minister CM Yogi Adityanath has cancelled engagements and visits scheduled for today. He will hold meetings with officials instead.

11.28 am: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has taken an indirectly attacked Yogi Adityanath, saying a leader who can’t win his own seat shouldn’t be given a bigger post.