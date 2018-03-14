Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav launches scathing attack on BJP after SP wins Gorakhpur, Phulpur

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP after humiliating the saffron party in its bastion

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: After shocking BJP in its bastion, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the saffron party. Speaking to mediapersons, Akhilesh Yadav thanked people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies for extending their support to Samajwadi Party. He also thanked the parties – BSP, Congress, Nishad Party, Peace Party, Communist forces, and others, which supported SP in the by-elections. Expressing his delight over the result, he congratulated the two SP candidates, who won from the two constituencies with a substantial vote-margin.

Attacking BJP, he said people have shown the mirror to the party. He accused the BJP of not delivering on any promise after coming to power. Speaking to mediapersons, Yadav said people have shunned the web of illusion weaved by the BJP. He also said that BJP must realise that public doesn’t approve politics of hate and alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led government tries to fuel tensions among communities.

If this is the anger of people in areas of CM & Deputy CM, you can imagine the anger of the people of the rest of the country: Akhilesh Yadav, SP. #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/5nTlOIT4hz — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2018

Responding to Yogi Adityanath’s comments in which he termed SP-BSP alliance as a collaboration between a snake and a mongoose, Akhilesh Yadav said his party’s win is victory of social justice. Akhilesh Yadav also criticised BJP government for snatching people’s job with demonetisation and the GST. He further alleged that people of the country are miffed with the Union Budget 2018.

On being asked if the SP-BSP alliance will be considered for the 2019 general elections as well, he evaded the question saying, today is not the day to discuss all this. “It is a day to celebrate our victory and thank the parties and the people behind it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, while speaking to ANI admitted that the party under-estimated the SP-BSP pact and will introspect the reasons behind the defeat. Congratulating the winning candidates, he added that the party respects people’s verdict.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party registered stunning victories in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. While SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel registered a resounding win over BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,613 votes, Akhilesh Yadav’s party also thumped BJP by a margin of 21,000 vote in Yogi Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur.