Uttar Pradesh Budget: Yogi Adityanath led government presents first budget, pegs it at Rs 384,659 cr; provision made for farm loan waiver of Rs 36,000 cr

UP budget, UP budget 2017, adityanath budget, UP adityanath budget, Uttar Pradesh budget, UP budget news, adityanath news. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Budget: UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal presented CM Yogi Adityanath led government’s first annual budget for Rs 3,84,659.71 crore for 2017-18 in the State Assembly on July 10. It is 10.9 per cent higher than last fiscal’s. The main highlight of the budget was that it provides farm loan waiver of Rs 36,000 crore. As per ANI report, Agarwal in his speech said that the budget would help the state to move towards higher growth, which has been estimated to be 10 pct over the next five years. The issue of farm loan waiver was a major promise in the BJP’s election manifesto. The fulfilment of the promise was a big challenge for the Adityanath government, which has completed its 100 days after coming to power. CM Yogi Adityanath was present at the moment when the Finance Minister announced the budgetary proposals in the state legislature. Agarwal said that the focus of the government was in rural development as well as ensuring overall development of the state.

You may also like to watch:



UP budget provides for Rs 55,781.96 crore for new schemes. Bundelkhand, considered as one of the most backwards regions of the country, is all set to get special attention from the state government. Some of the key initiatives of the BJP government as cited by Agarwal were single window system, power-for-all, and Make-in-UP. The finance minister announced that a new textile policy is in the works. He also apprised the House of the GST rollout.