Uttar Pradesh budget session: Mayawati asks MLAs to raise law and order issues in Yogi Adityanath government

BSP president Mayawati today charged the Yogi Adityanath government with failing to do justice in the recent killing of five Brahmins in Rae Bareli. (PTI)

BSP president Mayawati today charged the Yogi Adityanath government with failing to do justice in the recent killing of five Brahmins in Rae Bareli and asked her MLAs to raise the matter along with other law and order issues effectively in the Budget session beginning tomorrow. “The killing of five Brahmins is like a step towards jungle raj… the Yogi government appears to have totally failed in doing justice with the bereaved families,” the BSP chief said in a press release. Stressing that party leader Satish Misra has been asked to personally meet the families to help them get justice, she instructed her party MLAs to raise the issue as well as dismal law and order and failure on crime control effectively in the budget session beginning tomorrow. Claiming that people’s lives have been hit hard due to bad law and order and crime against women, Mayawati said the Rae Bareli incident was being regarded as ‘massacre’ also by BJP ministers.

She also flayed the Adityanath government for “doing politics” in such issues as well. “This incident has agitated Brahmins and they are on warpath to seek justice whereas Adityanath government’s attitude towards it is just like the one it had at the time of Saharanpur caste clash,” she said. She also lashed out at the government for its lackadaisical attitude towards people hit by flood-like situation in some parts of the state and said that both the union and state governments have forgotten all their promises on important issues of people’s welfare.