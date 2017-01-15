Uttar Pradesh: Boat capsizes in Virma river of Hamirpur, claims three lives

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of 3 people including 1 woman and 2 children. (Representative Image: PTI)

A boat carrying several people on a boat capsized in the Virma river of Hamirpur. The unfortunate incident claimed the life of 3 people including 1 woman and 2 children. Three other people are reported missing. Further details of the incident are awaited. The accident happened a day after a boat, carrying 40 people capsized in Patna. The incident has already claimed 24 lives and the 8 rescued were taken to the hospital. According to the reports, the people on the boat were coming back from the annual kite flying festival which was organised by Bihar government on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

NDRF teams were rushed to the Ganga river where the incident had happened. Although the teams were able to rescue some people, the operations had to be stopped in the night. PM Modi, condoled the death of the victims and also announced compensation and ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

